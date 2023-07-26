Commissioner Malakand Division visits flood affected areas

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 11:12 PM

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division Shahidullah Khan on Wednesday visited the affected areas in the aftermath of recent floods and heavy rains in Upper Chitral.

As per the commissioner office, Shahidullah Khan conducted an inspection of the affected areas and held an emergency meeting with District Administration Upper Chitral, National Highway Authority (NHA), and Communication and Works(C&W) officers to discuss the restoration of link roads and bridges across the district.

During the meeting, Commissioner Khan emphasized the urgent need to take practical and concrete steps to ensure smooth road traffic between districts.

Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral, Khalid Zaman Khan, provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing rehabilitation and relief efforts in the flood-affected regions.

The Commissioner has shown great determination in expediting the rehabilitation efforts and expressed his appreciation for the performance of the district administration of Upper Chitral and other concerned institutions in restoring road linkages.

Following the meeting, Commissioner Malakand Division personally visited the affected roads and witnessed the progress made by the district administration.

He further directed that the remaining disconnected roads and bridges should be promptly opened for traffic on an emergency basis.

In addition to restoring transportation links, Commissioner Khan urged Deputy Commissioner Upper Chitral to expedite the assessment work in the region.

This would enable the timely disbursement of aid to affected families in accordance with the Government's policy.

More Stories From Pakistan