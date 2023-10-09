Open Menu

Commissioner Malakand For Indiscriminate Action Against Power Pilferers

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2023 | 03:40 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Malakand Saqib Raza Aslam on Monday directed the district administrations in the division and PESCO to continue indiscriminate action against power pilferers.

Presiding over a meeting, he directed all the deputy commissioners to review the operations against the power pilferage on a daily basis and take strict action against pilferers, defaulters, illegal consumers of PESCO and officials involved in meter tampering.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower told the meeting that a district enforcement committee comprising Assistant and Additional Assistant Commissioners, officials of PESCO and police has been constituted to take action against power theft on a daily basis.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Abdul Wali Khan and Executive Engineer PESCO Jabreel Khan.

