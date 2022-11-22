Commissioner Malakand for sustainable solution of land disputes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Malakand, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has directed the district administration to take measures for sustainable solution of disputes relating to ownership of land.

He issued these directives during a high level meeting of deputy commissioners of Malakand, Lower Dir, Bajaur and Mohmand districts at Saidu Sharif here Tuesday.Deputy Commissioner Malakand Muhammad Arif Khan Yousafzai, Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Fahad Wazir, Assistant Commissioner Mohmand Sajjad Afridi, District Police Officer, Bajaur Samad Khan and SP Investigation Lower Dir Mushtaq also attended the meeting.

The meeting was also informed about efforts made by district administrations relating to possible solution of land disputes.

Chairing the meeting, the Commissioner directed the deputy commissioners to speed up their efforts in this connection on priority basis so that these long standing problems can be solved according to facts.

He directed to provide updates to the Commissioner Office about efforts made by local administration and local jirgas held in this regard.

The Commissioner said that efforts should be made for solutions which are acceptable to all and added that resolution of boundary disputes is vital for maintaining peace and harmony in the area.