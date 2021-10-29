An open court (Khuli Kachehry) was held in the town hall under the supervision of Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheerul Islam that was attended by heads of line departments, including Deputy Commissioner Hassan Abid, AC and the locals

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) ::An open court (Khuli Kachehry) was held in the town hall under the supervision of Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheerul islam that was attended by heads of line departments, including Deputy Commissioner Hassan Abid, AC and the locals.

During the open forum, District Bar Association President Niaz A. Niazi Advocate said that Garam Chishma road has been handed over to the National Highway Authority (NHA) that awarded the tender for its maintenance to a contractor, however, the road was still blocked on many places with different material, causing inconvenience for commuters.

He said on arrival of the Chief Minister to Chitral, the contractor started blacktopping work on this road, forcing people to use the dirt road alongside the airport. He said on the return of the Chief Minister, the repair work was also stopped and all the machinery was shifted to another place overnight.

The commissioner directed the deputy commissioner Chitral to initiate inquiry in this regard and take legal action against the contractors and the staff involved.

Abdul Majeed Qureshi, demanding the repair of roads in Kailash Valley, said they were in bad shape through which hundreds of tourists visit the valley every year.

Inayatullah Asir said that the technical college building was occupied for Chitral University which affected hundreds of students learning technical education.

He said that hundreds of acres of land had been purchased for the University of Chitral at Syedabad but work on its building had not started yet which was causing hardship to the students. Although land was purchased for this project in 2016 but no campus has been built so far.

Mohkam-ud-Din Ayuni said that the land for the Women's Degree College in Ayun was purchased a few years back but work on it is stalled and the students of this valley have to go far to get education.

The locals also complained that the lack of parking facilities at buildings constructed in Chitral was also a big issue for the people. Some locals also complain regarding illegal hunting in the area and threat to the wildlife calling for attention of the concerned department.

Addressing the forum, Commissioner Malakand Division said he was grateful to the people of Chitral for extending such support to the local administration. Now, he said the Malakand Division is being divided into two parts which will solve many problems of this region.

He directed the heads of all line departments to apply every available means to solve the problems of the local people.

He said that in the next few months many roads would be constructed in Chitral for the first time in the last 73 years. He directed the Deputy Commissioner to take legal action against all the departments and contractors working illegally or using unlawful means.

There are many hostels for male and female students at Balach and Singoor area but the students were facing difficulties in studies due to weak internet service. He said this issue will be raised at the central level.

The Commissioner also asked the building authority to check whether the new building has car parking and other facilities adding construction of no building will be allowed along the river side within 200 feet as directed by the Peshawar High Court.