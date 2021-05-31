Commissioner Malakand reviews anti-polio, covid steps, vaccination facility

A meeting with Commissioner Malakand Division, Sayed Zaheer ul Islam in chair was held at his office at Saidu Sharif on Monday to review the arrangements for national anti-polio campaign in Malakand Division

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :A meeting with Commissioner Malakand Division, Sayed Zaheer ul islam in chair was held at his office at Saidu Sharif on Monday to review the arrangements for national anti-polio campaign in Malakand Division.

The meeting reviewed the steps taken for the upcoming anti-polio campaign, performance of districts and polio teams in the previous anti-polio campaign, general performance regarding immunization and anti-corona measures and security arrangements in the districts.

Deputy Inspector General Malakand Division, Abdul Ghafoor Afridi also attended, said a news release issued here.

Deputy Commissioners, District Health Officers and officials concerned also attended the meeting.

Presiding over the meeting, Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam said, "We have to include ourselves in the list of nations that have eradicated polio.

We do not want Pakistan to be identified with polio." "Preparations for the upcoming anti-polio campaigns should be completed well in time" said Commissioner.

The Commissioner said the overall performance regarding anti polio campaign in the districts of Malakand Division was satisfactory, adding that continuity should be maintained and special focus should be paid to sensitive areas.

Commissioner Malakand Division directed the District Health Department and District Administration and Police to extend complete cooperation to the polio teams.

Reviewing the third wave of corona and vaccination at the meeting, Commissioner Malakand Division said tourism activities in Malakand have resumed therefore special attention was needed to curtail spread of coronavirus.