UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Malakand Reviews District Performance

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Commissioner Malakand reviews district performance

Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Tuesday reviewed the performance of the districts of the entire division in a meeting held at Commissioner Office Saidu Sharif

SWAT, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) ::Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Tuesday reviewed the performance of the districts of the entire division in a meeting held at Commissioner Office Saidu Sharif.

Deputy Commissioners of all districts of Malakand Division and other relevant officers participated were present in the meeting.

Pending cases related to government lands in different districts, cases related to the acquisition of lands for various government projects, recovery of government fees, computerization of lands including mutation, and other issues were reviewed.

In addition, various other suggestions were taken into consideration to achieve the given goals.

The commissioner declared the overall performance of all the districts as satisfactory and directed all the administrative officers to make further improvements in their departments.

For the purpose of acquiring land for government projects, the commissioner directed to consult all the necessary documents under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Land Acquisition Act 2020 and get the same from the relevant departments so that there was no technical obstacle in the acquisition of necessary land for the projects.

Shaukat also expressed satisfaction over the recovery of various types of government fees in the districts of the division and directed the administrative officers concerned to take more action in this regard.

"Performance of the district administration against encroachments on public lands is worthy of praise", he said.

He directed that documentary details of the government lands under their ownership should be requested from all the line departments so that the district administration would get complete information about encroachments on the government lands in all the districts to take action.

The commissioner emphasized speeding up the field inspection visits while directing to take adequate measures for cleanliness in the taxi and bus stands. He also appreciated the efficiency of the district administration in controlling illegal mining and closure of illegal crushing plants.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saidu Same Malakand 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

Iran's Oil Minister Expects Cooperation With Russi ..

Iran's Oil Minister Expects Cooperation With Russia to Render Sanctions Ineffect ..

21 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Hacker Claims to Have Disclosed Plans of ..

Ukrainian Hacker Claims to Have Disclosed Plans of Ukraine's Military Command

23 seconds ago
 UK Provides Ukraine With $7.3Mln Cyber Aid Package

UK Provides Ukraine With $7.3Mln Cyber Aid Package

26 seconds ago
 US Consulate delegation visits The University of F ..

US Consulate delegation visits The University of Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 Seven-day polio immunization drive concludes in La ..

Seven-day polio immunization drive concludes in Larkana

4 minutes ago
 National Library to get modern facilities: PM's ai ..

National Library to get modern facilities: PM's aide

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.