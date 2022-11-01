Commissioner Malakand reviews district performance

Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Tuesday reviewed the performance of the districts of the entire division in a meeting held at Commissioner Office Saidu Sharif

SWAT, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) ::Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Tuesday reviewed the performance of the districts of the entire division in a meeting held at Commissioner Office Saidu Sharif.

Deputy Commissioners of all districts of Malakand Division and other relevant officers participated were present in the meeting.

Pending cases related to government lands in different districts, cases related to the acquisition of lands for various government projects, recovery of government fees, computerization of lands including mutation, and other issues were reviewed.

In addition, various other suggestions were taken into consideration to achieve the given goals.

The commissioner declared the overall performance of all the districts as satisfactory and directed all the administrative officers to make further improvements in their departments.

For the purpose of acquiring land for government projects, the commissioner directed to consult all the necessary documents under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Land Acquisition Act 2020 and get the same from the relevant departments so that there was no technical obstacle in the acquisition of necessary land for the projects.

Shaukat also expressed satisfaction over the recovery of various types of government fees in the districts of the division and directed the administrative officers concerned to take more action in this regard.

"Performance of the district administration against encroachments on public lands is worthy of praise", he said.

He directed that documentary details of the government lands under their ownership should be requested from all the line departments so that the district administration would get complete information about encroachments on the government lands in all the districts to take action.

The commissioner emphasized speeding up the field inspection visits while directing to take adequate measures for cleanliness in the taxi and bus stands. He also appreciated the efficiency of the district administration in controlling illegal mining and closure of illegal crushing plants.