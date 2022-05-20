Commissioner Malakand reviews preparations for National anti-polio campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Friday chaired a meeting of Divisional Task Force at Commissioner's Office Saidu Sharif to review the arrangements for the National Anti-Polio Campaign in Malakand Division.

The meeting reviewed the steps taken for the forthcoming anti-polio campaign, performance of districts and polio teams in previous anti-polio campaign and anti-corona campaign and routine immunization in the districts.

Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that in order to control and eradicate the crippling disease, the teams of health department and district administration would have to move forward with renewed spirit.

He directed health teams and district administration to focus on the children who moved to other districts during the winter and have returned to the districts of Malakand Division since the beginning of summer.

He said that there should be no delay in reporting and in case of any problem the concerned authorities should be informed immediately.

Area Coordinator Malakand Division Dr Khawaja Irfan gave a detailed briefing to the meeting and informed that in the last two campaigns in Malakand districts, the performance of the districts remained excellent and all the targets were achieved.

The National Polio Eradication Campaign would start from May 23 in Malakand Division.