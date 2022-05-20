UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Malakand Reviews Preparations For National Anti-polio Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Commissioner Malakand reviews preparations for National anti-polio campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Friday chaired a meeting of Divisional Task Force at Commissioner's Office Saidu Sharif to review the arrangements for the National Anti-Polio Campaign in Malakand Division.

The meeting reviewed the steps taken for the forthcoming anti-polio campaign, performance of districts and polio teams in previous anti-polio campaign and anti-corona campaign and routine immunization in the districts.

Commissioner Malakand Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that in order to control and eradicate the crippling disease, the teams of health department and district administration would have to move forward with renewed spirit.

He directed health teams and district administration to focus on the children who moved to other districts during the winter and have returned to the districts of Malakand Division since the beginning of summer.

He said that there should be no delay in reporting and in case of any problem the concerned authorities should be informed immediately.

Area Coordinator Malakand Division Dr Khawaja Irfan gave a detailed briefing to the meeting and informed that in the last two campaigns in Malakand districts, the performance of the districts remained excellent and all the targets were achieved.

The National Polio Eradication Campaign would start from May 23 in Malakand Division.

Related Topics

Polio Saidu Malakand May All From

Recent Stories

Executive Vice President Telenor Group Visits PTA

Executive Vice President Telenor Group Visits PTA

10 minutes ago
 PTA GSMA Sign Agreement to Accelerate Gender Inclu ..

PTA GSMA Sign Agreement to Accelerate Gender Inclusion in ICTs in Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 Gomal University holds seminar on online business ..

Gomal University holds seminar on online business with Amazon

1 minute ago
 CDA to install LED street lights in Park Enclave P ..

CDA to install LED street lights in Park Enclave Phase III

1 minute ago
 Russia Fully Responds to Mali's Requests for Arms, ..

Russia Fully Responds to Mali's Requests for Arms, Military Equipment Supply - M ..

1 minute ago
 Temporary teachers at schools to be appointed thro ..

Temporary teachers at schools to be appointed through PTC: Minister Shahram Khan ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.