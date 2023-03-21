Commissioner Malakand reviews Swat Motorway phase II

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division Shahidullah Khan presided over a meeting regarding Swat Motorway Phase II at Commissioner's Office Saidu Sharif on Tuesday said that the completion of the project will promote tourism in Swat.

In the meeting, the progress in the construction of the Swat Motorway Phase II was reviewed.

Project Director Swat Motorway phase II Barkatullah briefed the Commissioner on various aspects and the overall progress of the project.

The meeting was informed that the land for the project has been acquired and payments are progressing as per the project timeline.

It was informed in the meeting that the length of the motorway with its unique design is 80 km, in which 10 km will pass through Malakand district and 70 km will pass through six tehsils of Swat district, in which eight bridges and nine interchanges will be constructed.

The motorway running along the right and left banks of the Swat River will start at Chakdara Interchange and end at Chakrai.

Commissioner Shahidullah Khan expressed his satisfaction with the progress and said the completion of the project will promote tourism and commercial activities related to horticulture in Swat and the project will help in faster and better transportation.