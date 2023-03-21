UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Malakand Reviews Swat Motorway Phase II

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Commissioner Malakand reviews Swat Motorway phase II

Commissioner Malakand Division Shahidullah Khan presided over a meeting regarding Swat Motorway Phase II at Commissioner's Office Saidu Sharif on Tuesday said that the completion of the project will promote tourism in Swat

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division Shahidullah Khan presided over a meeting regarding Swat Motorway Phase II at Commissioner's Office Saidu Sharif on Tuesday said that the completion of the project will promote tourism in Swat.

In the meeting, the progress in the construction of the Swat Motorway Phase II was reviewed.

Project Director Swat Motorway phase II Barkatullah briefed the Commissioner on various aspects and the overall progress of the project.

The meeting was informed that the land for the project has been acquired and payments are progressing as per the project timeline.

It was informed in the meeting that the length of the motorway with its unique design is 80 km, in which 10 km will pass through Malakand district and 70 km will pass through six tehsils of Swat district, in which eight bridges and nine interchanges will be constructed.

The motorway running along the right and left banks of the Swat River will start at Chakdara Interchange and end at Chakrai.

Commissioner Shahidullah Khan expressed his satisfaction with the progress and said the completion of the project will promote tourism and commercial activities related to horticulture in Swat and the project will help in faster and better transportation.

Related Topics

Swat Motorway Saidu Progress Malakand

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler pardons 151 prisoners ahead of Rama ..

Fujairah Ruler pardons 151 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

1 minute ago
 PM Shehbaz inaugurates Teleschool Pakistan Mobile ..

PM Shehbaz inaugurates Teleschool Pakistan Mobile App

17 minutes ago
 Afghanistan recall Nabi for T20I series against Pa ..

Afghanistan recall Nabi for T20I series against Pakistan

11 minutes ago
 World Water Day to observe on Wednesday

World Water Day to observe on Wednesday

11 minutes ago
 FIA arrested shopkeeper over selling pirated books ..

FIA arrested shopkeeper over selling pirated books in Mingora

11 minutes ago
 All are set to observe Pakistan Day across norther ..

All are set to observe Pakistan Day across northern Sindh

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.