Commissioner Malakand takes notice of illegal cutting of forest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division, Shaukat Ali Khan has taken notice of the illegal cutting of forest in Soor Kamar, district Dir Upper and directed action against timber mafia involved in the illegal activity.

According to an official handout issued here on Monday, on the directives of the Divisional Commissioner, the district administration Dir Upper took action against illegal cutting of forest and recovered 60 best quality sleepers. The recovered sleepers were taken into official possession.

Commissioner Malakand had received complaints regarding illegal cutting of forests in Soor Kamar area of Dir Upper, which prompted him to direct the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dir Upper to take immediate action against elements involved in it.

In this connection, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sheringal, Hafeezullah along with the officials of forest and personnel of police and Levies carried out a joint operation and recovered 60 best quality sleepers from a nullah.

Similarly, the district administration of Dir Upper in another raid in Achar Kalley has recovered 22 different sizes of woods and taken them into possession.

District administration Dir Upper had arrested seven persons in connection with illegal cutting of forest and shifted them to prison.