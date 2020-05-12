Commissioner Malakand visits bazars to check prices of essential food items

(@FahadShabbir)

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Commissioner Malakand Rehan Khattak Tuesday visited Sakhakot and Dargai Bazaars for checking prices and quality of essential food commidities and assessed overall situation prevailing in the wake of partial withdrawal of lockdown by the Provincial Government.

Similarly, Batkhela and Thana Bazaars were also visited alongwith ADC and AC Batkhela.

Levies were instructed to ensure smooth flow of traffic and avoid rush in the Bazaars for the sake of social distancing.