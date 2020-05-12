UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Malakand Visits Bazars To Check Prices Of Essential Food Items

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 05:05 PM

Commissioner Malakand visits bazars to check prices of essential food items

Commissioner Malakand Rehan Khattak Tuesday visited Sakhakot and Dargai Bazaars for checking prices and quality of essential food commidities and assessed overall situation prevailing in the wake of partial withdrawal of lockdown by the Provincial Government

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Commissioner Malakand Rehan Khattak Tuesday visited Sakhakot and Dargai Bazaars for checking prices and quality of essential food commidities and assessed overall situation prevailing in the wake of partial withdrawal of lockdown by the Provincial Government.

Similarly, Batkhela and Thana Bazaars were also visited alongwith ADC and AC Batkhela.

Levies were instructed to ensure smooth flow of traffic and avoid rush in the Bazaars for the sake of social distancing.

Related Topics

Traffic Malakand Dargai Government

Recent Stories

Paris Mayor Calls For Reopening Parks in French Ca ..

16 seconds ago

DC directs implementation of SOPs against COVID-19 ..

17 seconds ago

Car sales in Russia plummet 72%

19 seconds ago

Man arrested for killing wife in Faisalabad

21 seconds ago

Masked jockeys, no hugging but French racing is up ..

1 minute ago

At least seven dead from Indonesia oil tanker fire ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.