Commissioner Malakand visits Dobash check post

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division, Syed Zaheer Ul islam Shah alongwith Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Chitral Hasan Abid visited Levies Check Post Dobash, said an official handout issued here Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he lauded the efforts of Chitral Levies in performing their duties and mandates with limited resources. He issued directives to the Commandant to strengthen the Force to bring it at par with other forces.

The Commissioner Malakand also visited District Head Quarter (DHQ) Hospital Chitral and checked various facilities. He also took a round of the wards of hospital and met with the medical staff.