Commissioner Malakand Visits Thal Kamrat, Meets With Elders

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 07:22 PM

Malakand Division Commissioner Mohammad Riaz Khan Mehsud Tuesday visited Sub Division Sheringal, Dir Upper where he had a detailed discussion with the elders of Thal Kamrat for prevention of illegal deforestation, encroachment and development works

DIR UPPER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Malakand Division Commissioner Mohammad Riaz Khan Mehsud Tuesday visited Sub Division Sheringal, Dir Upper where he had a detailed discussion with the elders of Thal Kamrat for prevention of illegal deforestation, encroachment and development works.

The elders of the area assured the commissioner for their full cooperation in this regard and urged for the solution of their problem on priority basis.

The commissioner assured that all their genuine problems would be addressed on priority basis.

The elders thanked the commissioner for visiting their area and listening to their problems. Assistant Commissioner Sheringal Dr. Suhail-ur-Rehman Orakzai, former Member Provincial Assembly Muhammad Ali and elders of the area were present on the occasion during the meeting.

