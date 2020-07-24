Commissioner Malkand issues instruction for Cattle Markets, restrict unnecessarily people moments

Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Friday issued instruction to all cattle Markets across Malakand Division to ensure implementation of SOPs and directed to take stern against the violators

The instruction in this connection was issued in a meeting he chaired here at Saidu Sharif, Mingora Swat regarding the implementation of instruction and SOPs issued by the provincial government about the Cattle Markets.

Deputy Commissioners and senior police officials and heads and representatives of other concerned agencies were also present during the meeting. He said no compromise would be made in this regard. He also directed to launch a crackdown against illegal and unregistered Cattle Markets, no illegal cattle market will be allowed to be established or operated, all administrations mobilize to enforce the Code of Conduct in approved cattle markets, immediate action on breaches of health guidelines in cattle markets across the division.

Commissioner Malakand Syed Zaheer Ul islam said the public health and safety is a top priority.

He said the epidemic could only be controlled by adopting hygiene principles and precautionary measures against coronavirus.

He said, special monitoring teams in all districts would ensure implementation of SOPs for implementation of health guidelines. The violations, he said, will result in heavy fines and the closure of Cattle Markets. He said it is important to keep masks and social distancing and if these precautions are not implemented, the epidemic will be difficult to control.

About the restrictions on working hours in Cattle Markets will follow a certain number of entries and health guidelines, Syed Zaheer Ul Islam said. He said an awareness campaign should be launched so the people could avoid gathering on Eid, not visit entertainment venues and it should be completely closed on Eid.

He urged the people to refrain from going to bazaars and entertainment venues on Eid, besides individual safety is a guarantee of collective health and safety and should respond to a responsible citizen, adding, "Coronation can only be overcome with the cooperation of the people."