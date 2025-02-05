"Commissioner Marathon Race" To Be Held On February, 9 : Commissioner
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 03:00 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Commissioner , Faisal Ahmed Uqaili said on Wednesday said that the 2nd "Commissioner Marathon Race" will be held on February 9.
He announced this while addressing a press conference at Commissioner Committee Hall .
Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rasheed Masood Khan was also present on the occasion.
The successful first commissioner Mirpurkhas marathon race had very positive effects, in which the successful athletes got recognition at the national level .
The commissioner said that the purpose of organizing the marathon race was to promote the atmosphere of peace in the divsion and to encourage the youth by providing them healthy sports activities so that they could shine the name of the country by showing their skills.
The marathon race is being organized in collaboration with Municipal Corporation, Police, Health, education, Sports, Rescue 1122 and other related departments .
On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Khas Dr.
Rasheed Masood Khan, giving the details of the second commissioner marathon race, said that four categories had been set in the marathon race, including a 500-meter senior citizen's walk, a 1-kilometer vehicle race for special people, a 5-kilometer race for students (from Suzuki Motor Ratanabad to Gama Stadium), in which 1500 students from the three districts were expected to participate, as well as a one-and-a-half-kilometer women's race.
Race (from Black and Brown Bakery to Gama Stadium) in which 500 to 600 girls students from the three districts were expected to participate, he added.
At the end of the marathon race, the prize distribution ceremony will be held at Gama Stadium while stalls for women's handicrafts and other items will also be set up.
He further said that the purpose of organizing the marathon race is to promote sports as well as empower women and promote healthy sports activities .
APP/hms/378
