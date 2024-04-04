Commissioner Mardan chairs meeting on power outages

To sort out the problems related to electricity including load shedding and failure to replace the damaged transformers in time, a grand meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai at his office on Thursday

Members of the provincial assembly from Mardan and Pesco Chief Akhtar Hameed along with his officers participated in the meeting.

Assembly members including Ameer Farzand Khan, Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, Abdul Salam Afridi, Ehtsham Khan, Tariq Ariani and Zarshad Khan informed the Pesco Chief about the public problems related to electricity saying that unnecessary delay in the replacement of damaged transformers caused serious problems to the public. They said load shedding is being observed for 12 to 14 hours in Mardan despite being declared load shedding free.

Chief Executive Pesco Akhtar Hameed assured the meeting that MPs are public representatives and all necessary steps will be taken to resolve the issues raised by them.

Later, a meeting was held in the conference room of Commissioner Office Mardan on electricity related issues in which representatives of local business organizations also participated.

The trader leaders informed Chief Pesco Akhtar Hameed about the recent increase in load shedding in Mardan city which they said affected the business badly.

Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that he had promised the traders' representatives that the top officials of Pesco would be called. He fulfilled that promise and today Chief Pesco himself is here.

Chief Pesco assured the meeting that the power related issues of the business community would be resolved on priority basis. He directed the officials present on the spot to conduct a regular survey to solve these problems. He further directed the staff to make sure the commercial feeder was detached from domestic consumers. The business leaders thanked Commissioner Mardan for holding the meeting.

