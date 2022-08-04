Commissioner Mardan directs abolition of encroachments forthwith

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Mardan Division, Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah has directed district administration and concerned departments to demolish all encroachments with immediate effect, which have caused losses during the recent rains.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding the removal of encroachments erected on irrigation channels, nullahs and canals in Tehsils Mardan and Takhtbai in district Mardan on Thursday.

Those who attended the meeting were included Additional Commissioner, Mardan Division Naeem Akhtar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Habibullah Arif, Assistant Commissioner Takhtbai, Gul Nawaz Khan Afridi, AC Mardan Mohammad Shujain, Executive Engineer, C&W Highway Division, Inam-ul-Haq, TMAs and the representatives of other concerned departments.

The Divisional Commissioner directed dispatching of machinery to all vulnerable localities and monitoring by the concerned officers.

He on this occasion directed the AC Takhtbai for the cleaning of all the drains in Mazdoorabad and Meraj Colony and removal of all encroachments and opening of all closed nullahs with immediate effect.