UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Mardan Directs Abolition Of Encroachments Forthwith

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Commissioner Mardan directs abolition of encroachments forthwith

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Mardan Division, Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah has directed district administration and concerned departments to demolish all encroachments with immediate effect, which have caused losses during the recent rains.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding the removal of encroachments erected on irrigation channels, nullahs and canals in Tehsils Mardan and Takhtbai in district Mardan on Thursday.

Those who attended the meeting were included Additional Commissioner, Mardan Division Naeem Akhtar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Habibullah Arif, Assistant Commissioner Takhtbai, Gul Nawaz Khan Afridi, AC Mardan Mohammad Shujain, Executive Engineer, C&W Highway Division, Inam-ul-Haq, TMAs and the representatives of other concerned departments.

The Divisional Commissioner directed dispatching of machinery to all vulnerable localities and monitoring by the concerned officers.

He on this occasion directed the AC Takhtbai for the cleaning of all the drains in Mazdoorabad and Meraj Colony and removal of all encroachments and opening of all closed nullahs with immediate effect.

Related Topics

Peshawar Mardan Nawaz Khan Afridi All Rains

Recent Stories

Babar Azam pays tribute to Pakistani athletes for ..

Babar Azam pays tribute to Pakistani athletes for winning CWG 2022 competition

25 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan opens up about racism in UK

Armeena Khan opens up about racism in UK

36 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

49 minutes ago
 ECP all set to hold general elections as it finali ..

ECP all set to hold general elections as it finalizes delimitations of constitue ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Japan agree to strengthen bilateral poli ..

Pakistan, Japan agree to strengthen bilateral political, economic and trade ties

2 hours ago
 Sugar mills produces two million tonnes of surplus ..

Sugar mills produces two million tonnes of surplus sugar last crushing season

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.