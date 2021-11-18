UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Mardan Directs Focus On Price Checking

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Commissioner Mardan Division, Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah Thursday directed for full concentration on price checking to provide edibles to people on the basis of officially fixed rates.

He also directed the launching of a drive regarding removal of encroachments from the bazaars.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding revenue generation and court cases in Swabi in Mardan.

He directed compulsory checking of the quality and cleanliness of edibles in bazaars on a daily basis.

Besides, Additional Commissioner Mardan, Naeem Akhtar Khan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan Habibullah Arif, DC Swabi Sanaullah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mardan, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, ADC Swabi Gohar Khan, ADC Finance (Mardan), Nek Mohammad Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mardan, Saman Abbas, AC Topi Mehran Khan and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing regarding revenue generation and court cases in both districts.

The commissioner issued directives to officers for disposing of revenue and court cases to get the people rid of the long hardships.

He directed officers to bring change in their behavior and adopt a soft attitude towards the general public, to enable them to present their just problems in government offices without any hesitation.

