Open Menu

Commissioner Mardan Directs For Eradication Of Polythene Bags

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2024 | 09:53 PM

Commissioner Mardan directs for eradication of polythene bags

Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Tuesday directed the administrative officers of Mardan and Swabi to ensure the eradication of polythene bags in their districts to make the environment clean and to take action against those dealing in it

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Tuesday directed the administrative officers of Mardan and Swabi to ensure the eradication of polythene bags in their districts to make the environment clean and to take action against those dealing in it.

He also directed to revise the transport fares in the context of reduction in the prices of petroleum products in both the districts.

He was addressing the monthly performance and Revenue meeting in his office. Additional Commissioner Naeem Akhtar, Deputy Commissioner Mardan Mohammad Fayaz Khan Sherpao, DC Swabi Dr. Tariqullah, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mardan Saeedullah Jan, ADC Swabi Engineer Shahzeb and other relevant officers participated in the meeting.

The meeting was told that hundreds of kanals of land was retrieved in the campaign against illegal encroachments in both the districts.

Under Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa program, special cleanliness campaigns were conducted, during which WCC and TMAs collected 7423 tons of garbage.

Similarly, in Mardan and Swabi, administrative officers checked prices and inspected petrol pumps and fines were imposed on shopkeepers guilty of violations, while more than two hundred shops were sealed.

Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai directed that the process of bringing Khana e kasht into Khana e malkiyat should be accelerated and strict action should be taken against those who adulterate milk and other edible items.

He said that all necessary steps should be taken to improve the traffic system in Mardan and Swabi.

He further directed to fully implement the decision regarding shifting of transport stands from Mardan to newly established Bus terminal in Chamtar.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Petrol Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traffic Mardan Swabi All From

Recent Stories

SLA to give awards on published books, research pa ..

SLA to give awards on published books, research papers, technology

4 minutes ago
 District administration conducts operation against ..

District administration conducts operation against encroachments in Qasimabad

4 minutes ago
 CM launches Bannu economic Zone

CM launches Bannu economic Zone

4 minutes ago
 ISSI convenes roundtable on False Flag Operations, ..

ISSI convenes roundtable on False Flag Operations, Electoral Politics of India

4 minutes ago
 AC cracks down on price hike, encroachment, 7 viol ..

AC cracks down on price hike, encroachment, 7 violators held

9 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: LHC restores pre-arrest bail of PT ..

May-9 violence: LHC restores pre-arrest bail of PTI founder in 7 cases

9 minutes ago
Kazi urges global vigilance as over 60 nations gea ..

Kazi urges global vigilance as over 60 nations gear up for historic elections in ..

9 minutes ago
 Court testifies six more witnesses against PTI fou ..

Court testifies six more witnesses against PTI founder in cypher case

9 minutes ago
 Efforts afoot to implement code of conduct in gene ..

Efforts afoot to implement code of conduct in general election

9 minutes ago
 Sharjeel Memon says PPP's relation with people not ..

Sharjeel Memon says PPP's relation with people not limited to election campaign

20 minutes ago
 KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in Pakistan

KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 Kakakhel advocates accelerated role for KVDA

Kakakhel advocates accelerated role for KVDA

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan