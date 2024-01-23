Commissioner Mardan Directs For Eradication Of Polythene Bags
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2024 | 09:53 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Tuesday directed the administrative officers of Mardan and Swabi to ensure the eradication of polythene bags in their districts to make the environment clean and to take action against those dealing in it.
He also directed to revise the transport fares in the context of reduction in the prices of petroleum products in both the districts.
He was addressing the monthly performance and Revenue meeting in his office. Additional Commissioner Naeem Akhtar, Deputy Commissioner Mardan Mohammad Fayaz Khan Sherpao, DC Swabi Dr. Tariqullah, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mardan Saeedullah Jan, ADC Swabi Engineer Shahzeb and other relevant officers participated in the meeting.
The meeting was told that hundreds of kanals of land was retrieved in the campaign against illegal encroachments in both the districts.
Under Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa program, special cleanliness campaigns were conducted, during which WCC and TMAs collected 7423 tons of garbage.
Similarly, in Mardan and Swabi, administrative officers checked prices and inspected petrol pumps and fines were imposed on shopkeepers guilty of violations, while more than two hundred shops were sealed.
Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai directed that the process of bringing Khana e kasht into Khana e malkiyat should be accelerated and strict action should be taken against those who adulterate milk and other edible items.
He said that all necessary steps should be taken to improve the traffic system in Mardan and Swabi.
He further directed to fully implement the decision regarding shifting of transport stands from Mardan to newly established Bus terminal in Chamtar.
APP/ash/
