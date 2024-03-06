Commissioner Mardan Directs Provision Of Essential Commodities In Ramazan
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 09:04 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Wednesday directed the administration of Mardan and Swabi to provide maximum relief and ensure the supply of essential commodities to the public on reasonable rates during the holy month of Ramazan.
Addressing the meeting held in this regard, Commissioner Mardan said that the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued clear instructions to the administration in this regard.
He asked the traders to ensure the supply of food items to the public at reasonable prices and to avoid profiteering and hoarding keeping in mind the sanctity of Ramazan.
Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Fayaz Khan Sherpao, Press Club President M Bashir Adil, business leaders Ehsan Bacha, Waqar Bacha, Abdul Zar Lali, Vice President of Chamber of Commerce, Muhammad Amin Utman Khel, Vice President of Flour Mills Association Abid, apart from Central General Secretary APCA Aurangzeb Kashmiri, District Food Controller Aftab Umar, Director Livestock Misal Khan, Regional Manager of Utility Stores Ali Bacha and other relevant officials attended.
DC Swabi Dr. Tariqullah attended the meeting on Zoom. The administrative officers while briefing the meeting said that prices of essential items have been set in price committee meetings in both the districts on the instructions of the provincial government, while special Sasta Bazars are also being established in Ramazan.
While monitoring desks under the supervision of the respective Assistant Commissioners will also work at the tehsil level.
Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai urged the business community to ensure the supply of essential commodities to the fasting people at cheap prices during the holy month of Ramazan.
