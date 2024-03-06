Open Menu

Commissioner Mardan Directs Provision Of Essential Commodities In Ramazan

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 09:04 PM

Commissioner Mardan directs provision of essential commodities in Ramazan

Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Wednesday directed the administration of Mardan and Swabi to provide maximum relief and ensure the supply of essential commodities to the public on reasonable rates during the holy month of Ramazan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Wednesday directed the administration of Mardan and Swabi to provide maximum relief and ensure the supply of essential commodities to the public on reasonable rates during the holy month of Ramazan.

Addressing the meeting held in this regard, Commissioner Mardan said that the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued clear instructions to the administration in this regard.

He asked the traders to ensure the supply of food items to the public at reasonable prices and to avoid profiteering and hoarding keeping in mind the sanctity of Ramazan.

Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Fayaz Khan Sherpao, Press Club President M Bashir Adil, business leaders Ehsan Bacha, Waqar Bacha, Abdul Zar Lali, Vice President of Chamber of Commerce, Muhammad Amin Utman Khel, Vice President of Flour Mills Association Abid, apart from Central General Secretary APCA Aurangzeb Kashmiri, District Food Controller Aftab Umar, Director Livestock Misal Khan, Regional Manager of Utility Stores Ali Bacha and other relevant officials attended.

DC Swabi Dr. Tariqullah attended the meeting on Zoom. The administrative officers while briefing the meeting said that prices of essential items have been set in price committee meetings in both the districts on the instructions of the provincial government, while special Sasta Bazars are also being established in Ramazan.

While monitoring desks under the supervision of the respective Assistant Commissioners will also work at the tehsil level.

Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai urged the business community to ensure the supply of essential commodities to the fasting people at cheap prices during the holy month of Ramazan.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Mardan Price Swabi Chamber Commerce From Government Flour

Recent Stories

Speakers urged teachers, students to play role in ..

Speakers urged teachers, students to play role in combating drug abuse

1 minute ago
 Training workshop on environmental protection held

Training workshop on environmental protection held

1 minute ago
 Jinnah House attack trial adjourned till Mar 16

Jinnah House attack trial adjourned till Mar 16

1 minute ago
 AC Model Town, CO MCL visit Haloki Rasoolpura

AC Model Town, CO MCL visit Haloki Rasoolpura

1 minute ago
 Four killed over old enmity

Four killed over old enmity

1 minute ago
 Commissioner inaugurates Business Expo at Universi ..

Commissioner inaugurates Business Expo at University College of DMJ

17 minutes ago
Women University of Bagh approves 15% disparity re ..

Women University of Bagh approves 15% disparity reduction allowance to its emplo ..

17 minutes ago
 ECP releases additional reserve seats list for Nat ..

ECP releases additional reserve seats list for National Assembly

24 minutes ago
 Trump hails Super Tuesday wins in race to the Whit ..

Trump hails Super Tuesday wins in race to the White House

24 minutes ago
 Blind murder case of kid solved, two held

Blind murder case of kid solved, two held

24 minutes ago
 MPA Tariq Khan Magsi calls on Balochistan CM

MPA Tariq Khan Magsi calls on Balochistan CM

24 minutes ago
 SAARC events planned in Lahore to unleash regional ..

SAARC events planned in Lahore to unleash regional collaboration: FPCCI

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan