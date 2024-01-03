Commissioner Mardan districts for eradication of polio

Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Wednesday directed the concerned authorities to use all resources to make the anti-polio campaign successful being started from January 8

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Wednesday directed the concerned authorities to use all resources to make the anti-polio campaign successful being started from January 8.

Appreciating the outstanding performance of Mardan Division in the previous polio campaign, he directed to make a good strategy for the upcoming campaign.

He was addressing a meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Polio. Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Fayaz Khan Sherpao, DC Swabi Dr. Tariqullah, DPO Mardan Najibur Rahman Bagwi, DHO Mardan Dr. Javed Iqbal, DHO Swabi Dr. Abdul Latif, representatives of the World Health Organization and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that 2,041 teams have been formed to administer polio vaccine to 466 thousand children in Mardan district while 1,188 teams have been formed to vaccinate 320 thousand children in Swabi district.

The meeting was further told that since November 2020, no new cases of polio has been reported in Mardan division, while the environmental samples of Mardan have also been declared as clear as far.

Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai while speaking on the occasion said that joint efforts will have to be made to eradicate the dangerous disease of polio and no obstacle will be tolerated in completing this national cause.

