Open Menu

Commissioner Mardan Division Acknowledges Dedicated Public Service Of Officers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2023 | 06:48 PM

Commissioner Mardan Division acknowledges dedicated public service of officers

Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai of Mardan Division emphasized the importance of job transfers in government service, stating that officers who approach their duties with a commitment to serving humanity leave a lasting impact

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai of Mardan Division emphasized the importance of job transfers in government service, stating that officers who approach their duties with a commitment to serving humanity leave a lasting impact.

The Commissioner expressed these sentiments during a farewell dinner organized in honour of outgoing officers, including Capt. Retd. Abdul Rahman, Deputy Commissioner Swabi Gohar Ali, and ADC Engineer Shahzeb.

Captain (Retd) Abdul Rehman, lauded as an asset to the Civil Service, received praise for his zealous and responsible performance as the Deputy Commissioner of Mardan.

Attended by transferred officers, DIG Mardan Muhammad Sulaiman, Additional Commissioner Naeem Akhtar, and other senior officials, the dinner served as a platform to recognize the contributions of the departing officers. Shaukat Ali Yousafzai commended the administrative dedication of officers like Capt.

Retd. Abdul Rehman, Gohar Ali, and Shahzeb, emphasizing the duty of public servants to uphold justice and serve humanity.

Capt. Retd. Abdul Rehman, reflecting on his time in Mardan, expressed gratitude for the support and guidance received from former Commissioners Abdul Jabbar Shah, Yusuf Rahim, and current Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai. He acknowledged the capabilities of his team, highlighting their unwavering support in overcoming various challenges.

DIG Mohammad Sulaiman praised the performance of Capt. Retd Abdul Rehman, emphasizing the exemplary cooperation between the police and administration. Other speakers at the event included Deputy Commissioner Swabi Gohar Ali, Engineer Shahzeb, and ADC Finance and Planning Mardan Sami Ur Rehman.

The evening concluded with Commissioner Mardan Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and fellow officers presenting gifts to the outgoing officers as a token of appreciation for their dedicated service.

Related Topics

Police Job Mardan Swabi Event From Government

Recent Stories

IHC warns of FIR against PM if missing Baloch stud ..

IHC warns of FIR against PM if missing Baloch students not recovered

9 minutes ago
 Ashrafi urges UN tribunal to probe Israeli aggress ..

Ashrafi urges UN tribunal to probe Israeli aggression in Gaza

8 minutes ago
 Speech contest held to educate people about sign ..

Speech contest held to educate people about significance of vote

9 minutes ago
 Departure time of Narowal Passenger train changed

Departure time of Narowal Passenger train changed

9 minutes ago
 Three Vehari hospitals get ISO-9001 certification

Three Vehari hospitals get ISO-9001 certification

9 minutes ago
 Seasonal discharge of Mangla Dam water continues w ..

Seasonal discharge of Mangla Dam water continues without any pause

9 minutes ago
COP28 president denies using climate talks to push ..

COP28 president denies using climate talks to push oil deals

9 minutes ago
 Mushahid acclaims Indonesian President Soekarno as ..

Mushahid acclaims Indonesian President Soekarno as Pakistan's great friend, ‘T ..

15 minutes ago
 Gilani for revolutionary steps to addressing terro ..

Gilani for revolutionary steps to addressing terrorism, poverty, inflation issue ..

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan PM, Kuwaiti First Deputy PM reaffirm to s ..

Pakistan PM, Kuwaiti First Deputy PM reaffirm to strengthen fraternal ties

15 minutes ago
 WASA to equip all sections with IT facility

WASA to equip all sections with IT facility

15 minutes ago
 Indonesian Embassy holds exhibition to enhance awa ..

Indonesian Embassy holds exhibition to enhance awareness about Pak-Indonesia tie ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan