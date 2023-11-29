Commissioner Mardan Division acknowledges dedicated public service of officers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai of Mardan Division emphasized the importance of job transfers in government service, stating that officers who approach their duties with a commitment to serving humanity leave a lasting impact.

The Commissioner expressed these sentiments during a farewell dinner organized in honour of outgoing officers, including Capt. Retd. Abdul Rahman, Deputy Commissioner Swabi Gohar Ali, and ADC Engineer Shahzeb.

Captain (Retd) Abdul Rehman, lauded as an asset to the Civil Service, received praise for his zealous and responsible performance as the Deputy Commissioner of Mardan.

Attended by transferred officers, DIG Mardan Muhammad Sulaiman, Additional Commissioner Naeem Akhtar, and other senior officials, the dinner served as a platform to recognize the contributions of the departing officers. Shaukat Ali Yousafzai commended the administrative dedication of officers like Capt.

Retd. Abdul Rehman, Gohar Ali, and Shahzeb, emphasizing the duty of public servants to uphold justice and serve humanity.

Capt. Retd. Abdul Rehman, reflecting on his time in Mardan, expressed gratitude for the support and guidance received from former Commissioners Abdul Jabbar Shah, Yusuf Rahim, and current Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai. He acknowledged the capabilities of his team, highlighting their unwavering support in overcoming various challenges.

DIG Mohammad Sulaiman praised the performance of Capt. Retd Abdul Rehman, emphasizing the exemplary cooperation between the police and administration. Other speakers at the event included Deputy Commissioner Swabi Gohar Ali, Engineer Shahzeb, and ADC Finance and Planning Mardan Sami Ur Rehman.

The evening concluded with Commissioner Mardan Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and fellow officers presenting gifts to the outgoing officers as a token of appreciation for their dedicated service.