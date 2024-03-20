Open Menu

Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai For Ensuring Safety To People Lives, Property

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 07:51 PM

Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai for ensuring safety to people lives, property

Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has directed the concerned authorities to strengthen the security arrangements at all levels in the context of the current security situation and to ensure the safety of people's lives and property at any cost

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has directed the concerned authorities to strengthen the security arrangements at all levels in the context of the current security situation and to ensure the safety of people's lives and property at any cost.

He was addressing the Divisional Intelligence Coordination meeting at his office. Additional Commissioner Naeem Akhtar, Regional Police Officer Najibur Rahman Bagwi, Deputy Commissioner Swabi Dr. Tariqullah, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Saeedullah Jan, ADCs Shah Zaib and Gohar Ali, officers of security agencies, ANF and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

The meeting took stock of the current situation and reviewed the law and order during Ramadan in detail and necessary decisions were taken to protect the life and property of the people besides government property and installations.

The meeting approved various measures to take action against drugs, illegal vehicles, weapons and anti-social elements in Mardan Division.

Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai while addressing the meeting said the protection of life and property of the people is the Primary responsibility of the government and fulfilling this responsibility should be our first priority. He directed the police and other agencies to crack down on drugs and especially ice drug dealers in Mardan and Swabi districts.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Drugs Vehicles Mardan Swabi All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Ramadan

Recent Stories

CM commends CTD role in eliminating terrorists

CM commends CTD role in eliminating terrorists

1 minute ago
 19 drug peddlers held, 25kg drugs recovered in Veh ..

19 drug peddlers held, 25kg drugs recovered in Vehari

1 minute ago
 Minister for declaring education emergency to enro ..

Minister for declaring education emergency to enrol out of school children

1 minute ago
 LESCO issues list of insolvent govt institutions

LESCO issues list of insolvent govt institutions

1 minute ago
 DC writes to Commissioner for compensation to fami ..

DC writes to Commissioner for compensation to families of deceased

2 hours ago
 COMSTECH organizes ground breaking ceremony to est ..

COMSTECH organizes ground breaking ceremony to establish Halal Authentication La ..

2 hours ago
CM witnesses MoU signing ceremony for providing 20 ..

CM witnesses MoU signing ceremony for providing 20,000 bikes to students

2 hours ago
 Stock markets turn hesitant before Fed, yen soften ..

Stock markets turn hesitant before Fed, yen softens

2 hours ago
 Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack

Gwadar Port Authority Complex comes under attack

3 hours ago
 China's financial institutions report 9.9 pct grow ..

China's financial institutions report 9.9 pct growth in assets

2 hours ago
 Inaugural PCB inter-collegiate Ramadan T20 tourney ..

Inaugural PCB inter-collegiate Ramadan T20 tourney from March 22

2 hours ago
 BankIslami's Ehad Sukuk II listed on PSX with gong ..

BankIslami's Ehad Sukuk II listed on PSX with gong ceremony

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan