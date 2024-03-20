Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai for ensuring safety to people lives, property

Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has directed the concerned authorities to strengthen the security arrangements at all levels in the context of the current security situation and to ensure the safety of people's lives and property at any cost

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has directed the concerned authorities to strengthen the security arrangements at all levels in the context of the current security situation and to ensure the safety of people's lives and property at any cost.

He was addressing the Divisional Intelligence Coordination meeting at his office. Additional Commissioner Naeem Akhtar, Regional Police Officer Najibur Rahman Bagwi, Deputy Commissioner Swabi Dr. Tariqullah, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Saeedullah Jan, ADCs Shah Zaib and Gohar Ali, officers of security agencies, ANF and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

The meeting took stock of the current situation and reviewed the law and order during Ramadan in detail and necessary decisions were taken to protect the life and property of the people besides government property and installations.

The meeting approved various measures to take action against drugs, illegal vehicles, weapons and anti-social elements in Mardan Division.

Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai while addressing the meeting said the protection of life and property of the people is the Primary responsibility of the government and fulfilling this responsibility should be our first priority. He directed the police and other agencies to crack down on drugs and especially ice drug dealers in Mardan and Swabi districts.

APP/ash/