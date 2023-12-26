Commissioner Mardan, PESCO officials hold meeting on power outages

Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has informed the chief of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and other officials about the increasing load shedding of electricity in Mardan division and the anxiety among the people in this regard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has informed the chief of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and other officials about the increasing load shedding of electricity in Mardan division and the anxiety among the people in this regard.

He was chairing a meeting regarding public complaints in the context of day-to-day power outages in Mardan on Tuesday.

PESCO chief Qazi Tahir, Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Fayaz Khan Sherpao, Superintendent Engineer PESCO Mardan and related officials attended the meeting.

The Commissioner said that administrative officers and police in Mardan conducted a day and night campaign against power theft and kunda culture as a result of which Mardan was given the status of load shedding free city with record recovery. But with the onset of power outages in Mardan city for some time now, the duration of load shedding has been extended in other areas, which has created anxiety among the people, he said.

Chief Pesco Qazi Muhammad Tahir said that the cooperation of Mardan division administration and police in the campaign against electricity theft and kunda culture was matchless. He said that due to the recent severe cold and fog, tripping in grid stations was a technical problem that caused frequent power outages. This problem will be solved after the change of weather, he added.

The Commissioner emphasized on PESCO officials that in this regard, continuous supply of electricity should be ensured by controlling the technical problems as soon as possible and along with this, necessary steps should also be taken to inform the public about the situation.