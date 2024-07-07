Commissioner Mardan visits Imambargah, review security

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Commissioner Mardan Division Muhammad Ayaz Sunday paid a special visit to the main Imambargah and procession routes of Mardan City to review the security arrangements during Muharram.

On this occasion, local police officers including Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Fayaz Khan Sherpao, DPO Zahoor Babar Afridi, SP Headquarters Rizwan Habib, and DSP City Ejaz Khan were also with him.

DPO Mardan on this occasion briefed Commissioner Mardan Division regarding the steps taken for ensuring security to Imambargah besides other security arrangements of the procession passages were made.

Commissioner Mardan expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements and assured cooperation from the district administration and related institutions to ensure a peaceful Muharram.

APP/ijz