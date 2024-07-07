Open Menu

Commissioner Mardan Visits Imambargah, Review Security

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Commissioner Mardan visits Imambargah, review security

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Commissioner Mardan Division Muhammad Ayaz Sunday paid a special visit to the main Imambargah and procession routes of Mardan City to review the security arrangements during Muharram.

On this occasion, local police officers including Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Fayaz Khan Sherpao, DPO Zahoor Babar Afridi, SP Headquarters Rizwan Habib, and DSP City Ejaz Khan were also with him.

DPO Mardan on this occasion briefed Commissioner Mardan Division regarding the steps taken for ensuring security to Imambargah besides other security arrangements of the procession passages were made.

Commissioner Mardan expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements and assured cooperation from the district administration and related institutions to ensure a peaceful Muharram.

APP/ijz

Related Topics

Police Visit Mardan Sunday Afridi From Muharram

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

14 hours ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

14 hours ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

14 hours ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

14 hours ago
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

14 hours ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

14 hours ago
 Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

14 hours ago
 Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakist ..

Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

14 hours ago
 Punjab Food department issues notification of flou ..

Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices

14 hours ago
 Police conduct sweeping search operations in diffe ..

Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan