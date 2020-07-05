Commissioner marks 100-day determination of front-line workers in Miranshah

NORTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Shoukat Ali Yousafzai Sunday paid homage to the front line workers including doctors, paramedics, nurses, journalists, police, Rescue 1122, and officials of the district administration who fought against the epidemic on the front lines with determination and courage.

He said this while addressing a function organized in Miran Shah, the Headquarter of the North Waziristan district, in connection with the completion of the 100-day of the front line workers fighting against coronavirus.

Shaukat Ali Yousafzai unfurled the flag and started the ceremony with the national anthem, saying, "I pay tribute to those who fought on front lines against the corona virus." The front line workers, he said, worked day and night to reduce the severity of the virus.

Mentioning the cooperation of the people, the commissioner thanked them and said people cooperated with the district administration, health departments, and police and proved themselves responsible citizens.