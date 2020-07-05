UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Marks 100-day Determination Of Front-line Workers In Miranshah

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 08:00 PM

Commissioner marks 100-day determination of front-line workers in Miranshah

NORTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Shoukat Ali Yousafzai Sunday paid homage to the front line workers including doctors, paramedics, nurses, journalists, police, Rescue 1122, and officials of the district administration who fought against the epidemic on the front lines with determination and courage.

He said this while addressing a function organized in Miran Shah, the Headquarter of the North Waziristan district, in connection with the completion of the 100-day of the front line workers fighting against coronavirus.

Shaukat Ali Yousafzai unfurled the flag and started the ceremony with the national anthem, saying, "I pay tribute to those who fought on front lines against the corona virus." The front line workers, he said, worked day and night to reduce the severity of the virus.

Mentioning the cooperation of the people, the commissioner thanked them and said people cooperated with the district administration, health departments, and police and proved themselves responsible citizens.

Related Topics

Bannu North Waziristan Police Rescue 1122 Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SSSD continues to provide &#039;Rahma&#039; home n ..

36 minutes ago

1,036 new e-commerce licences issued in UAE in 6 m ..

1 hour ago

Zaki Nusseibeh lauds cultural diplomacy, internati ..

1 hour ago

China launches satellite for space environment stu ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy manual highlights 5 elements to ensu ..

1 hour ago

Safety preparations for UFC Fight Island underway ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.