Commissioner Maryam Khan Holds Open Court At Her Office
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2025 | 06:29 PM
Commissioner Maryam Khan listened to the public complaints at her office under Punjab government’s open door policy on Thursday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Commissioner Maryam Khan listened to the public complaints at her office under Punjab government’s open door policy on Thursday.
She issued orders on most of the complaints to officers concerned to resolve the same to officers concerned.
The commissioner said that resolving issues of the general public is among the top of the priorities of the Punjab government, and directed the heads of divisional and district departments including assistant commissioners to show their responsibilities in this regard.
On the occasion, she said that the doors of my office were always for people as their genuine grievances would be redressed on priority basis.
