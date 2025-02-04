Commissioner Maryam Khan made an emergency visit to Chiniot district.Commissioner Faisalabad along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal made a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital Chiniot and saw the registration record of patients at the registration counter

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Maryam Khan made an emergency visit to Chiniot district.Commissioner Faisalabad along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safiullah Gondal made a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital Chiniot and saw the registration record of patients at the registration counter.

He went to the emergency ward and cardiac ward to check the provision of treatment facilities to the patients.

Commissioner Faisalabad expressed his anger over the shutdown of monitors in the cardiac ward.

He activated the monitors in his presence.

He went to the ward to inspect the treatment of a woman and her daughter.

The doctor was asked about the patient's treatment status on the spot.

Patients and relatives were asked about the availability of medicines. He ordered to immediately separate women and children in emergencies.

Separate emergency should be allocated for the treatment of children. Commissioner Maryam Khan also chaired a high-level meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's office.

DC Safiullah Gondal gave a detailed briefing on the overall situation of the district to the Additional DC, Assistant Commissioners and officers of all line departments were also present.