Commissioner, Mayor and DC visits heatstroke camps

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Ali Qureshi, along with Mayor Hyderabad, Kashif Shoro and Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon, on Friday visited the heatstroke camps set up at Nasim Nagar Chowk and Taluka Hospital Qasimabad.

The Commissioner said that the district administration and local authorities were working together to provide protection to the people from heatstroke and many heatstroke camps had been set up in the city, where people were being provided with cold water and other facilities.

Mayor Kashif Shoro stressed that the provision of relief to the people during the heat wave was the top priority, and the district administration and social organizations were playing a vital role in this regard.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon informed that 33 cases of heatstroke were reported in Hyderabad so far, and medical facilities were being provided to the affected people.

He urged the people to follow the guidelines of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) regarding heat wave and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families from heatstroke.

He also directed the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) authorities to avoid unscheduled load shedding to provide some relief during the heat wave.

The officers also visited the hospital and directed the administration to ensure quality medical facilities provided to the people, they also warned that any negligence would not be tolerated.

Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa, Municipal Commissioner HMC Zahoor Lakhan and other officials were also present on the occasion.