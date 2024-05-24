Open Menu

Commissioner, Mayor And DC Visits Heatstroke Camps

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 10:22 PM

Commissioner, Mayor and DC visits heatstroke camps

The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Ali Qureshi, along with Mayor Hyderabad, Kashif Shoro and Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon, on Friday visited the heatstroke camps set up at Nasim Nagar Chowk and Taluka Hospital Qasimabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Ali Qureshi, along with Mayor Hyderabad, Kashif Shoro and Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon, on Friday visited the heatstroke camps set up at Nasim Nagar Chowk and Taluka Hospital Qasimabad.

The Commissioner said that the district administration and local authorities were working together to provide protection to the people from heatstroke and many heatstroke camps had been set up in the city, where people were being provided with cold water and other facilities.

Mayor Kashif Shoro stressed that the provision of relief to the people during the heat wave was the top priority, and the district administration and social organizations were playing a vital role in this regard.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon informed that 33 cases of heatstroke were reported in Hyderabad so far, and medical facilities were being provided to the affected people.

He urged the people to follow the guidelines of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) regarding heat wave and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their families from heatstroke.

He also directed the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) authorities to avoid unscheduled load shedding to provide some relief during the heat wave.

The officers also visited the hospital and directed the administration to ensure quality medical facilities provided to the people, they also warned that any negligence would not be tolerated.

Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Abdul Wahid Channa, Municipal Commissioner HMC Zahoor Lakhan and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Water Company Heat Wave Hyderabad Qasimabad From Top

Recent Stories

DC Larkana chairs meeting, reviews arrangements fo ..

DC Larkana chairs meeting, reviews arrangements for monsoon, heat waves

1 minute ago
 Fire engulfs 50 huts, mud houses inhabited by noma ..

Fire engulfs 50 huts, mud houses inhabited by nomads

1 minute ago
 District Council Attock denies allegations of fund ..

District Council Attock denies allegations of funds misappropriation

1 minute ago
 PM seeks Chinese expertise to boost exports, promo ..

PM seeks Chinese expertise to boost exports, promote IT industry

1 minute ago
 IMF likely to question Pakistan's subsidized power ..

IMF likely to question Pakistan's subsidized power tariffs for AJK

8 minutes ago
 Levies, police responsible for protection of life, ..

Levies, police responsible for protection of life, property of people: Home mini ..

4 minutes ago
KP budget’s presentation a violation of constitu ..

KP budget’s presentation a violation of constitutional norms: Engr Amir Muqam

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan announce pace-heavy 15-member ICC T20 Wor ..

Pakistan announce pace-heavy 15-member ICC T20 World Cup squad

9 minutes ago
 K-Electric agrees to restore power of consumers on ..

K-Electric agrees to restore power of consumers on paying current bills: Nasir

9 minutes ago
 Heatwave conditions to prevail in plains; isolated ..

Heatwave conditions to prevail in plains; isolated rain likely in KP, northern s ..

4 minutes ago
 BOI Minister to visit Kuwait to enhance bilateral ..

BOI Minister to visit Kuwait to enhance bilateral cooperation

4 minutes ago
 Speakers underscore importance of clear vision, co ..

Speakers underscore importance of clear vision, consistent policy amid long-term ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan