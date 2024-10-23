Commissioner Meets Christian Delegation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2024 | 07:37 PM
Commissioner Silwat Saeed met a Christian delegation belonging to tehsil Jaranwala at her office, here on Wednesday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed met a Christian delegation belonging to tehsil Jaranwala at her office, here on Wednesday.
RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, Deputy Commissioner Capt (tetd) Nadeem Nasir and CPO Kamran Adil were present.
The delegation members were Semoil Piara of Minority Rights Forum, Prof Anjum James, Pervez Maseih and others. The delegation presented applications of some victims of tehsil Jaranwala tragedy who were deprived of financial aid.
They said that measures taken by the divisional administration for rehabilitation of victims of the Jaranwala tragedy will be remembered forever.
They also lauded the efforts of the divisional administration for establishing law and order in the tehsil and arresting the accused.
The Commissioner assured the delegation of taking effective measures on the applications and said that victims had been provided financial aid after complete survey. She also assured the members of resolving land issues adjacent to the Church at Jhang Road.
Recent Stories
Punjab Police intensifies collaborative measures for health welfare of police fo ..
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar reviews privatization ..
Faryal Talpur visits Governor House
Minister emphasizes CM Maryam's vision for enhanced cardiac treatment facilities
‘Rawal Institute of Health Sciences’ inaugurate public health card scheme
Belarus ambassador meets CM, agrees to set up tractor assembling plant
Acclaimed Professor Dr Fazal Raheem Qasuria passes away
TikTok,PTA launch #DigitalHifazat contest focused on promoting Digital Safet
Peshawar University wins PCB-HEC Inter-University Cricket trophy
SBBU, Shinswatra University Thailand sign memorandum of understanding
PSX 100 Index hits record high, closes at 87,194 points
Belgian wants Pakistani businesses to enhance their EU market access
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Police intensifies collaborative measures for health welfare of police force7 minutes ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar reviews privatization process4 minutes ago
-
Faryal Talpur visits Governor House4 minutes ago
-
Minister emphasizes CM Maryam's vision for enhanced cardiac treatment facilities4 minutes ago
-
‘Rawal Institute of Health Sciences’ inaugurate public health card scheme4 minutes ago
-
Belarus ambassador meets CM, agrees to set up tractor assembling plant25 minutes ago
-
Govt striving to resolve lawyer's issues: Minister41 minutes ago
-
Pakistani woman cop wins IACP 2024 Award41 minutes ago
-
Two killed, three injured in road mishap41 minutes ago
-
PM welcomes Palestinian students to their ‘second home’; laments int’l community’s silence o ..41 minutes ago
-
Police launches crackdown against fireworks, 22 arrested41 minutes ago
-
Religious scholars praise Punjab Police41 minutes ago