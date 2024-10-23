Commissioner meets Christian delegation

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed met a Christian delegation belonging to tehsil Jaranwala at her office, here on Wednesday.

RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, Deputy Commissioner Capt (tetd) Nadeem Nasir and CPO Kamran Adil were present.

The delegation members were Semoil Piara of Minority Rights Forum, Prof Anjum James, Pervez Maseih and others. The delegation presented applications of some victims of tehsil Jaranwala tragedy who were deprived of financial aid.

They said that measures taken by the divisional administration for rehabilitation of victims of the Jaranwala tragedy will be remembered forever.

They also lauded the efforts of the divisional administration for establishing law and order in the tehsil and arresting the accused.

The Commissioner assured the delegation of taking effective measures on the applications and said that victims had been provided financial aid after complete survey. She also assured the members of resolving land issues adjacent to the Church at Jhang Road.