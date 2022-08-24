Commissioner meets flood affectees; inquires about rescue, relief activities

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Amir Afaq along with Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan on Wednesday visited the flood-affected areas and flood relief camps of Tehsil Daraban and Tehsil Darazanda.

During his visit, the commissioner met with the flood-affected people and inquired about the rescue and relief activities. On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner and officers of relevant departments also accompanied him.

The commissioner instructed the officers of the departments concerned that the protection of life and property of the people was the top priority, so any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated, while strict action would be taken against such elements.

He directed that the fair distribution of tents and other relief items should be ensured in all cases so that no one is deprived of the facilities being provided by the government.

Talking to the people and elders of the affected areas, Commissioner Afaq said the administration and all the relevant departments were using all their resources and efforts to ensure timely rescue operations and provision of shelters to them. Besides, all measures were being taken to provide protection to the cattle, he added.

The commissioner said that free medical camps had been set up by the health department in the flood-affected areas in order to better deal with the possibility of epidemics and to provide nearby medical facilities to the victims for treatment of their sufferings.

He appreciated the efforts of the district administration and Rescue 1122 and urged them to speed up the relief measures.