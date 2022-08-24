UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Meets Flood Affectees; Inquires About Rescue, Relief Activities

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Commissioner meets flood affectees; inquires about rescue, relief activities

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Amir Afaq along with Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan on Wednesday visited the flood-affected areas and flood relief camps of Tehsil Daraban and Tehsil Darazanda.

During his visit, the commissioner met with the flood-affected people and inquired about the rescue and relief activities. On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner and officers of relevant departments also accompanied him.

The commissioner instructed the officers of the departments concerned that the protection of life and property of the people was the top priority, so any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated, while strict action would be taken against such elements.

He directed that the fair distribution of tents and other relief items should be ensured in all cases so that no one is deprived of the facilities being provided by the government.

Talking to the people and elders of the affected areas, Commissioner Afaq said the administration and all the relevant departments were using all their resources and efforts to ensure timely rescue operations and provision of shelters to them. Besides, all measures were being taken to provide protection to the cattle, he added.

The commissioner said that free medical camps had been set up by the health department in the flood-affected areas in order to better deal with the possibility of epidemics and to provide nearby medical facilities to the victims for treatment of their sufferings.

He appreciated the efforts of the district administration and Rescue 1122 and urged them to speed up the relief measures.

Related Topics

Flood Visit Rescue 1122 All Government Top

Recent Stories

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

5 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2022

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.