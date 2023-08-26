Open Menu

Commissioner Meets Fruit, Vegetables Dealers

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Commissioner meets fruit, vegetables dealers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti Saturday met fruit, vegetable and lentil dealers.

Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Shoaib Ali, Additional Commissioner Yasir Bhatti, and officers of the Industry and Market Committee were also present.

The commissioner said the dealers should earn a reasonable profit and avoid hoarding. He said that strict monitoring of all vegetable markets and wholesale dealers should be carried out.

Ajmal Bhatti directed the officers concerned to conduct regular visits to markets, monitor implementation of the price list, and ensure that essential commodities are available at the prescribed rates.

He also emphasised that rate lists should be prominently displayed at shops.

The commissioner said immediate action should be taken against those who sell essential items at prices higher than the rates fixed by the government and a zero tolerance policy should be adopted against hoarders and profiteers.

Related Topics

Sargodha Price Market All Government Industry

Recent Stories

Hareem Shah wants Naseem Shah’s contact

Hareem Shah wants Naseem Shah’s contact

8 minutes ago
 PML-N shifts to aggressive election strategy led b ..

PML-N shifts to aggressive election strategy led by Maryam Nawaz

18 minutes ago
 Masood Khan calls for interfaith & inter-sectarian ..

Masood Khan calls for interfaith & inter-sectarian dialogue

55 minutes ago
 Wellens finishes second at Renewi Tour

Wellens finishes second at Renewi Tour

1 hour ago
 9th WGES to take place 28th-29th November

9th WGES to take place 28th-29th November

1 hour ago
 Canada&#039;s Hay River town evacuated due to wild ..

Canada&#039;s Hay River town evacuated due to wildfires

1 hour ago
Pakistani-British student shines with 34 GCSE subj ..

Pakistani-British student shines with 34 GCSE subjects,exceptional achievements

1 hour ago
 Zaka Ashraf approaches LHC against election-relate ..

Zaka Ashraf approaches LHC against election-related measures in PCB role

2 hours ago
 Flood waters have gone but horror continues for ch ..

Flood waters have gone but horror continues for children in Pakistan, UNICEF war ..

3 hours ago
 ECP assures to provide level playing field to all ..

ECP assures to provide level playing field to all political parties

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan