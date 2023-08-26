Commissioner meets fruit, vegetables dealers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti Saturday met fruit, vegetable and lentil dealers.

Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Shoaib Ali, Additional Commissioner Yasir Bhatti, and officers of the Industry and Market Committee were also present.

The commissioner said the dealers should earn a reasonable profit and avoid hoarding. He said that strict monitoring of all vegetable markets and wholesale dealers should be carried out.

Ajmal Bhatti directed the officers concerned to conduct regular visits to markets, monitor implementation of the price list, and ensure that essential commodities are available at the prescribed rates.

He also emphasised that rate lists should be prominently displayed at shops.

The commissioner said immediate action should be taken against those who sell essential items at prices higher than the rates fixed by the government and a zero tolerance policy should be adopted against hoarders and profiteers.