Commissioner Meets Local Artists To Address Their Concerns:

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Commissioner meets local artists to address their concerns:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division, Jahanzaib Awan met a delegation of prominent television, radio, and stage artists led by Inam Khan at his office on Friday.

The artists shared their contributions to the arts and discussed the challenges they face.

Commissioner Jahazeb Awan acknowledged the artists’ invaluable contributions, stating, “You are the nation’s treasure, and your talents are beyond recognition.”

He listened to their concerns and assured them that solutions would be found collaboratively.“Respecting the dignity of artists is our collective responsibility,” he added.

