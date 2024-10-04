Commissioner Meets Local Artists To Address Their Concerns:
Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division, Jahanzaib Awan met a delegation of prominent television, radio, and stage artists led by Inam Khan at his office on Friday.
The artists shared their contributions to the arts and discussed the challenges they face.
Commissioner Jahazeb Awan acknowledged the artists’ invaluable contributions, stating, “You are the nation’s treasure, and your talents are beyond recognition.”
He listened to their concerns and assured them that solutions would be found collaboratively.“Respecting the dignity of artists is our collective responsibility,” he added.
Recent Stories
PTI announces protest at D-Chowk, Iroads blocked, mobile service suspended in Tw ..
Malaysian PM praises Pak Army’s role in regional peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 October 2024
Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency
World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers
PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China
Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules
KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in socie ..
"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two motorbikes stolen2 minutes ago
-
Officials serving public with dedication always remain in people's hearts, says ACS South Punjab2 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 2,000 liters adulterated milk2 minutes ago
-
DC stresses all-out efforts to implement official rate lists12 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah condoled death of JI's former Amir12 minutes ago
-
Shutdown schedule releases12 minutes ago
-
Three education officials suspended for poor performance:12 minutes ago
-
Malaysian PM Ibrahim concludes three-day visit with "productive outcomes"22 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA University hosts sports fest32 minutes ago
-
Section 144, peaceful assembly act enforced in Islamabad42 minutes ago
-
Man killed, another injured in road mishap42 minutes ago
-
579 POs nabbed in September1 hour ago