Commissioner Meets Parliamentarians From Rahim Yar Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 10:30 PM

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (Retd) Zafar Iqbal called on members of parliament from Rahim Yar Khan here on Monday.

During his visit, he reviewed the law and order situation in the district, including Covid vaccination, anti-dengue and anti-polio measures, collection of government revenue, performance of price control magistrates and progress of other government processes in the district.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (Retd) Zafar Iqbal presiding over various meetings said that love, tolerance, peace and interfaith harmony were the identity of the region. He said incidents like Bhong temple vandalisation could not deteriorate the peace of the region.

Bhong temple vandalisation was a tragic act that hurt many people in the country.

Zafar Iqbal praised the district administration, police, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies including the members of the peace committee and leaders of the minority community for playing their role in establishing peace there after the incident.

He also lauded the efforts of district administration for maintaining peace and harmony during Ashura.

Commissioner Captain (Retd ) Zafar Iqbal presiding over a meeting of health department said government was taking practical steps to contain the spread of Covid-19 and to protect the people from the pandemic.

