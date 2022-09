Commissioner meets religious scholars' delegation to discuss Rabi-ul-Awwal celebrations

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Tuesday met with the religious scholars and discussed the arrangements regarding the Rabi-ul-Awwal celebrations

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Tuesday met with the religious scholars and discussed the arrangements regarding the Rabi-ul-Awwal celebrations.

Additional Commissioner Liaison Faisal Atta Khan and Assistant Commissioner General Liaquat Ali Gilani were also present on this occasion.

Commissioner Bahawalpur said that all arrangements should be completed on time to celebrate Rabi-ul-Awwal with religious zeal and fervor.

The religious scholars who met Commissioner Bahawalpur included Sahibzada Muhammad Riaz Ahmad Owaisi, Sahibzada Muhammad Afzal Sabri, Mufti Matloob Ahmad Saeedi, Allama Ghulam Dastgir Qadri, Allama Abdul Rashid Qadri, Qari Muhammad Iqbal Qadri, Allama Abid Hussain Naqshbandi, Qari Muhammad Javed Sabri, Allama Abid Hussain Owaisi, Qari Riaz Hussain Golrovi, Qari Mohammad Javed Iqbal Mehravi, Sahibzada Kokab Riaz Owaisi, Hafiz Muhammad Makki Qadri, Allama Tahir Abbas Qadri, Sahibzada Saqib Raza, and Hafiz Muhammad Hasnain Riaz.