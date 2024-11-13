Commissioner meets six newly-appointed naib tehsildars

Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan Wednesday met newly-appointed six naib tehsildar at his office

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan Wednesday met newly-appointed six naib tehsildar at his office.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Yasir, ADCR Fahad Mehmood, ADCG Umar Farooq and ACG Hafiz Abdul Manan among other revenue officers also participated in the meeting.

The commissioner congratulated the newly-appointed naib tehsildars and wished them well. He said that the naib tehsildar is the basic unit of the revenue field formation and the unit with which every special and public sector is connected. He directed them to solve citizens problems with honesty and hard work.

He said that all your officers are highly educated where as Revenue offices should see a change because of you.

The Commissioner said that as government employees we are all servants of the people. Excellent service delivery can restore public confidence in the revenue department he added.

Jahanzaib khan Awan further said that the Basically, as a revenue officer, your most important role should be the collection of revenue dues and You should act with integrity according to the requirements of justice and fairness, Protect the rights of your people he added Later, the commissioner also distributed the appointment orders to the naib tehsildar.