Commissioner meets social activist, discusses regional development

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Mutasim Billah Shah on Thursday held a meeting with esteemed social activist Dr. Malik Muhammad Bashir, exchanging Eid-ul-Fitr greetings and discussing ongoing projects and initiatives for public welfare.

During the meeting, Dr.

Bashir presented suggestions on education, health, and welfare, emphasizing the need for coordinated efforts towards social development.

On this occasion, Commissioner Shah praised Dr. Bashir's social services and commitment to public service, assuring cooperation from the government.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to collaborate on regional development initiatives.

