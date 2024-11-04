Commissioner Meets Traders
Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2024 | 06:55 PM
Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzeb Awan has said that restoration of industrial process and provision of all possible facilities to small and medium level businesses is a top priority of the government
Promotion of industries will not only accelerate economic activities but also create employment opportunities for the youth.
He expressed this remarks in a meeting with the members of the Sargodha Chamber of Small Trades and Small Industries. He said that urban development is not possible without the cooperation of businessmen and other stakeholders. He suggested that a forum should be formed with administrative officers, businessmen and other stakeholders headed by the Deputy Commissioner so that a comprehensive plan could be made and implemented to provide relief to the citizens.
He said that funds have been allocated for the problems of sewage in the city and construction and repair of roads.
The commissioner further informed that the Asian Development Bank has also set up a major drainage and water supply project in Sargodha and it is likely that a formal agreement will be made between the Punjab government and bank by March/April next year. Under this, work will be started on the big project of sewage, drinking water in all union councils of Sargodha city.
Jahanzeb Khan further said that plants will be installed to make the wasted water usable. He said that it was made clear to the government institutions that a zero-tolerance policy should be adopted against corruption.
On this occasion, President Small Chamber Hasan Yusuf and other members informed the businessmen about problems faced by them.
