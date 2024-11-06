Commissioner Mirpurkhas Chairs Meeting To Address Rainwater Drainage Issues
Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2024 | 09:28 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Mirpur Khas Divisional Commissioner Faisal Ahmad Uqeli on Wednesday led a crucial meeting to address rainwater drainage issues, emphasizing the need for a robust strategy based on past experiences.
The gathering, held at the Commissioner's Committee Hall, brought together top officials, including District Council Chairman Mir Anwar Ali Khan Talpur, Additional Commissioner Dr. Ali Nawaz Bhut, and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan.
During the meeting, Commissioner Uqeli praised the successful drainage efforts during the last monsoon, attributing it to effective coordination.
On this occasion, he directed Assistant Commissioners to identify weak embankments of natural waterways, to conduct tehsil-level committee meetings with stakeholders. He also instructed to submit reports to the Deputy Commissioner within 10 days.
The meeting was aimed to strengthen embankments, enhance sanitation, and improve Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD) functionality.
APP/hms/378
