Open Menu

Commissioner Mirpurkhas Orders Immediate Implementation Of Mithi’s Master Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Commissioner Mirpurkhas orders immediate implementation of Mithi’s master plan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqaili has directed officials to ensure the prompt execution of the master plan for Mithi, the district headquarters of Tharparkar, to accelerate development and provide essential facilities to residents.

Chairing a meeting at the Mithi Conference Hall on Thursday, the commissioner emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to address the city's growing population and developmental needs. Attendees included Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Abdul Haleem Jagirani, District Health Officer Dr Lekhraj Sarangani, District Education Officers Jan Muhammad Bajir and Shamsuddin Rathore, Assistant Commissioner Mithi Fareed Hanif, Chairman Municipal Committee Dr Manoj Kumar Malani and other officials from relevant departments.

Commissioner Uqaili highlighted that the Sindh government devised a master plan for Mithi in 2017, outlining development strategies for the next 20 years. The plan includes annual revisions to ensure projects are implemented effectively.

He stressed that any future initiatives must align with the master plan to address the city’s rapid population growth. Development efforts, including health, education, recreation and transportation facilities, should adhere to the guidelines laid out in the plan.

The commissioner also stated that a committee under his supervision has already been established to oversee the implementation. Additional committees at lower administrative levels will also be formed to expedite progress on the master plan.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Progress Tharparkar 2017 From Government

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

5 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

6 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

6 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

6 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

7 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

8 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

8 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

8 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan