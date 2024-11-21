Commissioner Mirpurkhas Orders Immediate Implementation Of Mithi’s Master Plan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2024 | 09:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Faisal Ahmed Uqaili has directed officials to ensure the prompt execution of the master plan for Mithi, the district headquarters of Tharparkar, to accelerate development and provide essential facilities to residents.
Chairing a meeting at the Mithi Conference Hall on Thursday, the commissioner emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to address the city's growing population and developmental needs. Attendees included Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Abdul Haleem Jagirani, District Health Officer Dr Lekhraj Sarangani, District Education Officers Jan Muhammad Bajir and Shamsuddin Rathore, Assistant Commissioner Mithi Fareed Hanif, Chairman Municipal Committee Dr Manoj Kumar Malani and other officials from relevant departments.
Commissioner Uqaili highlighted that the Sindh government devised a master plan for Mithi in 2017, outlining development strategies for the next 20 years. The plan includes annual revisions to ensure projects are implemented effectively.
He stressed that any future initiatives must align with the master plan to address the city’s rapid population growth. Development efforts, including health, education, recreation and transportation facilities, should adhere to the guidelines laid out in the plan.
The commissioner also stated that a committee under his supervision has already been established to oversee the implementation. Additional committees at lower administrative levels will also be formed to expedite progress on the master plan.
