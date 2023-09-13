Open Menu

Commissioner Mirpurkhas Pledges Improved Health Care Facilities

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2023 | 08:32 PM

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Faisal Ahmad Aqeeli on Wednesday emphasized the pivotal role of delivering essential healthcare services to the local populace

According to the Commissioner's Office, during this unannounced inspection, Faisal Ahmad Aqeeli toured various wards within the old Civil Hospital and the District Headquarters Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan also accompanied him on the visit.

The commissioner reiterated the significance of providing fundamental healthcare services to the community. He further stated that this visit aimed to address pressing issues within the healthcare sector.

Following discussions with the media, Faisal Ahmad Aqeeli emphasized the need for improvements and directed health department officials to provide a comprehensive report.

He assured the public that any healthcare sector challenges would be collaboratively resolved with the support of both the media and the local community.

Additionally, he disclosed plans to activate the solar system at the District Headquarters Hospital, which involves discussions with the Secretary of Energy.

The commissioner concluded by reaffirming that prioritizing access to fundamental healthcare services for the residents of Mirpurkhas remains a top priority.

