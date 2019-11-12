UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Mirpurkhas Presides Meeting Regarding Wheat,flour Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 05:26 PM

Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting regarding wheat,flour crisis

The Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Abdul Waheed Shaikh has said that flour price hike,wheat hoarding and adulteration would not tolerated

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas Abdul Waheed Shaikh has said that flour price hike,wheat hoarding and adulteration would not tolerated.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting pertaining to over come price hike of wheat flour, with relevant officials and flour Mill owners at conference hall on Tuesday.

He warned that strict legal action would be taken against profiteers and grain hoarders, creating artificial crisis of commodity.

He directed the flour mill owners to set up fair prices flour stalls at mill premises so that price hike. hoarding of wheat and flour could be minimize.

He apprised the meeting that to ensure the provision of flour to the masses 2 lacs wheat bags have been procured from Nausheroferoze and 35.000 wheat bags have been purchased from Passco ware house Umerkot ,which to be provided mills owners on official rate.

