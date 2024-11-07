Commissioner Mirpurkhas urges community to fight polio

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Faisal Ahmed Uqeli emphasized the urgent need to eradicate polio from Mirpurkhas, describing it as a dangerous virus that requires collective action.

Faisal Ahmed Uqeli made these remarks during a meeting to assess the performance of the ongoing polio vaccination campaign at his office on Thursday.

Uqeli highlighted the importance of revising the campaign's micro plan and focusing on transit points to ensure effective vaccination.

He urged the community to support and encourage polio workers, stressing that together we can achieve a polio-free Pakistan.

Key participants in the meeting included Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan, District Health Officer Dr. Amjad, District Focal Person for the Polio Program Dr. Narayan Das, and WHO Area Coordinator Tahur Hussain.

Additionally, Deputy Commissioner of Umarkot Naveedur Rahman Lark and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mithi Riaz Hussain Sheikh joined the meeting via video link.