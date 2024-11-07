Open Menu

Commissioner Mirpurkhas Urges Community To Fight Polio

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Commissioner Mirpurkhas urges community to fight polio

Divisional Commissioner Faisal Ahmed Uqeli emphasized the urgent need to eradicate polio from Mirpurkhas, describing it as a dangerous virus that requires collective action

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Faisal Ahmed Uqeli emphasized the urgent need to eradicate polio from Mirpurkhas, describing it as a dangerous virus that requires collective action.

Faisal Ahmed Uqeli made these remarks during a meeting to assess the performance of the ongoing polio vaccination campaign at his office on Thursday.

Uqeli highlighted the importance of revising the campaign's micro plan and focusing on transit points to ensure effective vaccination.

He urged the community to support and encourage polio workers, stressing that together we can achieve a polio-free Pakistan.

Key participants in the meeting included Deputy Commissioner Dr. Rashid Masood Khan, District Health Officer Dr. Amjad, District Focal Person for the Polio Program Dr. Narayan Das, and WHO Area Coordinator Tahur Hussain.

Additionally, Deputy Commissioner of Umarkot Naveedur Rahman Lark and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mithi Riaz Hussain Sheikh joined the meeting via video link.

Related Topics

Pakistan Polio Rashid Umarkot Sardar Masood Khan From

Recent Stories

ILF to celebrate decade of literary excellence sho ..

ILF to celebrate decade of literary excellence showcasing sustainability

3 minutes ago
 Acting President, PM pay tribute to security force ..

Acting President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 5 terrorists in ..

3 minutes ago
 5 Khwarij terrorists killed, 4 sons of soil embrac ..

5 Khwarij terrorists killed, 4 sons of soil embrace martyrdom in South Wazirista ..

3 minutes ago
 Sindh government excels in public service: Sharjee ..

Sindh government excels in public service: Sharjeel Memon claims

3 minutes ago
 Multi-role stealth fighter J-35A to make debut at ..

Multi-role stealth fighter J-35A to make debut at 15th China Airshow

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairpers ..

Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt meets aff ..

5 minutes ago
Gaming activities held at Shalimar Garden

Gaming activities held at Shalimar Garden

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lays founda ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif lays foundation stone of Ramday Universit ..

5 minutes ago
 Muqam lambasts KP govt for job terminations, suspe ..

Muqam lambasts KP govt for job terminations, suspensions of teachers on protest

5 minutes ago
 Kohat District Vigilance Committee holds review me ..

Kohat District Vigilance Committee holds review meeting on child labor, traffick ..

11 minutes ago
 LHC orders to remove name of PTI activist from PCL

LHC orders to remove name of PTI activist from PCL

11 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thurs ..

Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday granted the status of Prov ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan