Commissioner Monitors City’s Cleanup Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2024 | 08:53 PM

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa initiated a citywide tour to evaluate the efficiency of cleanliness and garbage removal operations in various areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa initiated a citywide tour to evaluate the efficiency of cleanliness and garbage removal operations in various areas.

The commissioner, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahibdin, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad, visited Shadman, Chowburji, Gulberg, and Bhatti Gate localities, overseeing the drainage desilting operations conducted by WASA.

The commissioner directed that the city's cleanliness operations should be completed early in the morning before school hours.

The commissioner emphasised that besides cleanliness operations, various other operations such as washing, etc., should be completed during nighttime.

Commissioner Randhawa issued instructions to beautify temporary dumping sites through plantation. He emphasised that residents around these sites should not face any inconvenience. He directed the authorities to ensure the complete enclosure and beautification of temporary dumping sites promptly.

