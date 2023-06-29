Commissioner monitors cleanliness operation

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday visited Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) offices to monitor ongoing cleanliness operation in the provincial capital.

According to official sources here, the commissioner issued directions to the cleanliness field formation with the help of cameras.

As per the direction of the commissioner vehicles reached Dubai Chowk, Railway Crossing Cantt, Sitara Colony, Kamahan, Ijtamai Qurbanigah Nishtar zone to lift offals.

The commissioner said that purpose of monitoring the cleaning operation was to ensure best and timely cleanliness, adding that citizens should contact helpline 1139 for timely removal of offals. He said that city would be kept clean through collective efforts.