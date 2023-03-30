UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Monitors Free Flour Distribution Process At Dera

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Commissioner monitors free flour distribution process at Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Dera Nisar Ahmad on Thursday paid a surprise visit to free flour distribution points at the flood-affected areas of Prova and Paharpur tehsils and reviewed the arrangements made to facilitate the citizens.

Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad and Assistant commissioners, the Commissioner directed the officials concerned to increase the number of flour trucks to overcome the congestion and overcrowding at those centers.

He monitored the distribution process and found it satisfactory in both the areas.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that the purpose of the free flour distribution was to extend relief to the people during the holy month of Ramazan and all necessary measures would be taken to ensure that blessings of the package were passed to citizens.

He said effective measures have been made to ensure the distribution process in an orderly and organized manner and the process was being thoroughly monitored by officials of the administration and the District food Department in cooperation with the police.

He also urged the people to cooperate in smooth distribution of free flour bags under Ramzan Relief Package by providing proper information and acting upon directions they received prior to getting free flour bags.

Meanwhile, sharing a report featuring performance until March 29, the district administration told that so far 1,76,834 flour bags weighing 10 kilograms each have been distributed among 59,018 deserving families at various points across the district.

Starting from March 27 to April 2, the administration is currently distributing the free flour bags at Paharpur and Prova Tehsils and residents have been directed to collect the free flour bags from prescribed distribution points.

