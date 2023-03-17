UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Monitors Performance Of Anti Polio Staff

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Commissioner monitors performance of anti polio staff

The Divisional Commissioner, Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Friday urged parents to vaccinate their children against the deadly polio virus

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The Divisional Commissioner, Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Friday urged parents to vaccinate their children against the deadly polio virus.

He said this while visiting the different areas to review and monitor the performance of anti-polio field teams.

The commissioner himself administered polio drops to children under five years of age and directed the officials concerned to remain present in the field and ensure the monitoring of polio workers so that no child could miss immunization.

On the occasion, District Health Officer (DHO), Sukkur, Dr Jamil Mahar informed that around 39,000 children had been administered the polio vaccine during the ongoing campaign.

Related Topics

Polio Sukkur

Recent Stories

Finland's NATO Membership Not Complete Without Swe ..

Finland's NATO Membership Not Complete Without Sweden - Finnish President

3 minutes ago
 Russian Oil Company Rosneft Files Lawsuit Against ..

Russian Oil Company Rosneft Files Lawsuit Against Reuters News Agency - Court

17 seconds ago
 Samina Afzal's "Journey, discovery and fusion" ope ..

Samina Afzal's "Journey, discovery and fusion" opens at NAG

18 seconds ago
 Islamic social protection system helps achieve SDG ..

Islamic social protection system helps achieve SDGs: Experts

20 seconds ago
 LWMC striving to provide exceptional cleanliness s ..

LWMC striving to provide exceptional cleanliness services to Lahorites

22 seconds ago
 Lvova-Belova on ICC Arrest Warrant: Great That The ..

Lvova-Belova on ICC Arrest Warrant: Great That They Appreciated Efforts to Help ..

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.