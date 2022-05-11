UrduPoint.com

Commissioner, MPAs Visit Various Areas Of Cholistan To Inspect Drought Situation

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2022 | 09:14 PM

Commissioner, MPAs visit various areas of Cholistan to inspect drought situation

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal along with MPA Shoaib Owaisi and Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar visited Channan Peer and Gharkan areas of Cholistan on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal along with MPA Shoaib Owaisi and Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar visited Channan Peer and Gharkan areas of Cholistan on Wednesday.

They expressed lament over the loss of livestock in the area. Commissioner told that 11 base camps have been set up in various areas of Cholistan where medical, veterinary and agriculture related facilities are being provided. In addition, 9 medical and veterinary camps have become operational in the Cholistan.

Rescue 1122 ambulances are present at camps and the control room at the Cholistan Development Authority office was active 24 hours a day. He told that water along with ORS is being given to residents of drought-ridden areas.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Mehr Khalid, Additional Commissioner Consolidation Tariq Bukhari, and other officers were also present at the occasion.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Water Agriculture Bahawalpur Rescue 1122 Cholistan

Recent Stories

US Embassy in Moscow Says US Committed to Maintain ..

US Embassy in Moscow Says US Committed to Maintaining Communication Channels Wit ..

1 minute ago
 Imran lost senses after successful no confidence m ..

Imran lost senses after successful no confidence motion: Engr Amir Muqam

1 minute ago
 Bhimber Dam project to be completed by 2024

Bhimber Dam project to be completed by 2024

1 minute ago
 15 people killed in tragic road accident on Indus ..

15 people killed in tragic road accident on Indus Highway

1 minute ago
 Two sectors to get jogging tracks

Two sectors to get jogging tracks

5 minutes ago
 Killing of youths in IIOJK condemned

Killing of youths in IIOJK condemned

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.