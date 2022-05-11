Commissioner, MPAs visit various areas of Cholistan to inspect drought situation

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal along with MPA Shoaib Owaisi and Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar visited Channan Peer and Gharkan areas of Cholistan on Wednesday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal along with MPA Shoaib Owaisi and Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar visited Channan Peer and Gharkan areas of Cholistan on Wednesday.

They expressed lament over the loss of livestock in the area. Commissioner told that 11 base camps have been set up in various areas of Cholistan where medical, veterinary and agriculture related facilities are being provided. In addition, 9 medical and veterinary camps have become operational in the Cholistan.

Rescue 1122 ambulances are present at camps and the control room at the Cholistan Development Authority office was active 24 hours a day. He told that water along with ORS is being given to residents of drought-ridden areas.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia, Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Mehr Khalid, Additional Commissioner Consolidation Tariq Bukhari, and other officers were also present at the occasion.