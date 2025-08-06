Commissioner Multan Amir Karim Khan orders legal action over negligence of hospital staff

Commissioner Multan Amir Karim Khan has ordered legal action against hospital staff at Nishtar Hospital after it was discovered that four patients in Ward No. 4 were instructed to purchase injections from private medical stores

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Multan Amir Karim Khan has ordered legal action against hospital staff at Nishtar Hospital after it was discovered that four patients in Ward No. 4 were instructed to purchase injections from private medical stores.

During a surprise visit to the hospital on Wednesday, he expressed serious concerns and termed the act unacceptable and directed immediate accountability.

He also inspected the Outpatient Department (OPD) and reviewed patient records. He expressed anger upon finding blank columns in the MRI department’s register, indicating poor record-keeping. He also showed displeasure over the absence of maintenance agreements for key diagnostic machines, including the CT scan and MRI, and stressed the urgent need to resolve the issue.

Meeting with patients and their attendants, the commissioner listened to their concerns and expressed empathy, assuring them of improvements in healthcare services.

He criticized the outdated computer systems in use and questioned the IT manager, instructing immediate development of a mechanism to upgrade hospital systems and address staff shortages.

He pointed out that the hospital’s OPD setup, spread across 32 wards, was currently uncoordinated and lacks an efficient system for token issuance and doctor access.

He noted that around 5,000 patients visit the OPDs daily, leading to overcrowding and disorganization.

There was also concern over the lack of basic facilities, such as waiting areas for patients visiting for X-rays. He directed the Medical Superintendent, Vice Chancellor, and Principal to work together to improve the OPD structure and patient care.

The Commissioner added that he has already spoken to the Chairman of the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) to develop an integrated digital system for better hospital management.