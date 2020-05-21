Commissioner Multan approved construction of four roads

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq approved construction of four roads with worth over Rs 320 million.

Commissioner approved these schemes while presiding over divisional development working party meeting here on Thursday.

He ordered to execute work on these schemes and warned that there would be no compromise on quality of material.

He directed to complete the roads schemes timely and save the masses tax amount from wastage.

He ordered to blacklist the contractors those left work incomplete.

Director Development Waqas Khan said that extension and construction of six kilometers Head Muhammad Wala to Nawabpur Road approved while Rs 96 million will be spent on it.

Rs 98 million will be spent on 13 kilometers Sher Shah bypass to Basti Tala Road.

Similarly, Rs 67 million to be spent on Kotli Najabat Road to Chak 13/F seven kilometers road extension and construction while construction of eight kilometers Basti Allah Rasai UC Qadirpur Raan with Rs 62 million.

