Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan reviews performance of Business Facilitation Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 11:14 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan chaired an important meeting to review the performance of the Business Facilitation Center, focusing on measures to ease business processes and promote investment.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said the establishment of the center marks a significant step toward resolving longstanding issues faced by the business community and creating a more investor-friendly environment. He noted that by providing all services under one roof, unnecessary regulations are being eliminated, ensuring ease of doing business.

He emphasized that the Punjab government considers economic stability a cornerstone of provincial development, and the Business Facilitation Center stands as a milestone in this regard.

"Promoting hassle-free investment will not only enhance business activity but also generate new employment opportunities," he added.

Aamir Kareem Khan warned that strict action would be taken against officials of departments that fail to address applications within the prescribed timeline, including issuance of show-cause notices. He also directed all concerned departments to strengthen coordination with the Business Facilitation Center to ensure timely services for applicants.

The meeting was briefed that so far, the center has received 10,493 applications, out of which 9,262 documents have been issued. Officials from various relevant departments also attended the session.

